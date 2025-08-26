The final Monday Night RAW before Clash in Paris 2025, witnessed chaos all around, with Jey Uso taking out LA Knight and CM Punk as Seth Rollins looked on, his fatal-four-way opponents lay each other out. Nikki Bella challenged women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch for a match at Clash in Paris 2025 PLE, much to the excitement of the fans present in Birmingham in England. The night also saw Roman Reigns clash blows with Bronson Reed over the arena ahead of the match in France. Rhea Ripley earned a hard-fought win over former Judgment Day teammate Roxanne Perez, which ended in Iyo Sky saving the former from a 2-on-1 attack. AJ Styles claimed a thrilling win over Finn Balor, sending signs to Dominik Mysterio, who has been on the Phenomenal Ones' radar lately. Kofi Kingston pulled all his tricks out and notched a win over Penta, with interferences, though. In the RAW main event, Bron Breakker ended up destroying LA Knight On Which Channel WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE in France Free Live Streaming Online?.

WWE Raw Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)