San Francisco, March 26: Apple is reportedly not planning to release a third-generation AirPods with a USB-C port, while the company may do so with the latest version of the second-generation AirPods Pro later this year. According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant does not appear to be planning USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3.

"I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2... By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," he tweeted.

Kuo's comment seems notable as Apple is planning to release a revised version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C port rather than the latest AirPods version.

The speculations also suggest that Apple may be holding off on adding a USB-C port to its fourth-generation AirPods. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on an "Airpods Lite" version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max New Design Leaks Immerge; Find All the Design Leaks Till Date Here.

AirPods currently come in four different models, ranging from the second-generation AirPods to the advanced AirPods Max, and while they've become quite popular earphones, they're not exactly cheap. According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023.

