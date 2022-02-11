After a brief outage, Airtel India has announced that its internet services have been restored now in the country. The company took to Twitter to express deep regret for the inconvenience caused to the customers. Airtel broadband services had suddenly faced outage for users in several parts of India. Some users were also not able to make or receive calls from their Airtel 4G network. In addition to this, some users also faced access issues on the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel Down: Users Complain About Mobile Network, Broadband and Wi-Fi Service Outage on Twitter.

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 11, 2022

Some of the customers were also facing a problem related to Airtel Fiber. Also, most of the issues reported on Downdectector were total blackout, mobile internet and no signal.

