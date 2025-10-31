Mumbai, October 31: Amazon has begun laying off several employees as it reportedly prepares to adopt artificial intelligence and restructure its business operations. Numerous social media posts reveal that the latest round of Amazon layoffs has been heartbreaking for employees and deeply shocking. The layoffs, likely targeting around 14,000 workers or more, have ignited fear among those still employed, many of whom now anxiously await their turn.

Several social media users said that their family members and friends had been laid off by Amazon, causing anxiety among remaining employees at the e-commerce giant. Once proud to talk about their jobs at Amazon, many of these individuals have now been left with nothing but shock, according to reports. Amazon Layoffs: Entire Team Including Manager Laid Off ‘Within Seconds’, Testing Teams Among First To Be Fired, Claims Employee.

My friend from Amazon told me how she saw an entire team, including the manager get laid off right in front of her eyes within seconds. The way they had to leave the office was heartbreaking. These Amazon layoffs are massive, entire orgs just wiped out. The testing teams Q3 and… — Prapti (@praptichilling) October 29, 2025

My friend was working at Amazon. He boarded his flight back to Bengaluru after Diwali break, excited to be back. As soon as he landed, he turned on his phone, there it was. A layoff mail from Amazon 🙂 — Divya Porwal (@divyaporwal_) October 29, 2025

My relative’s son got laid off from Amazon today. He used to brag a lot about his salary and job ... always acting like he was doing something extraordinary. Because of that, all of us cousins would often get compared to him and scolded to “be like him.” Honestly, I never really… — Siya (@Loop_and_lift) October 30, 2025

A user named Prapti on X said her friend had been laid off, describing the Amazon layoffs as “massive” and “heartbreaking”. According to her, her friend had to leave the office along with an entire team, including managers. The testing teams for Q3 and Q4 were among the first to be affected. Another user, Siya, said her relative’s son had been laid off by Amazon. She added that he used to boast about his salary and job, acting as if he were extraordinary, but now, he has lost both his job and his hope of finding another.

Divya Porwal also posted on X, saying her friend, who worked at Amazon, had boarded a flight back to Bengaluru after the Diwali break. “He was excited to be back,” she added, "As soon as he landed, he turned on his phone, there it was. A layoff mail from Amazon".

Amazon Layoffs in India

Amazon layoffs will massive and affect employees across other countries including India. The reports said that In India, the job cuts could likely affect around 800 people. As per a report published by Deccan Herald, some of the affected employees shared their experience on social media after they were laid off by Amazon, saying they received email notification. Soon after that, their access was revoked.

The report stated that at least 800 individuals are expected to receive pink slips. The job cuts are said to affect teams across RBS (Retail Business Services), Devices, and Robotics or Mechatronics. Amazon’s workforce in India is around 130,000, meaning the layoffs would affect less than 1% of employees if the reports prove accurate. General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automaker To Cut 1,200 Jobs at EV Plant in Detroit, To Halt Battery Cell Production in Tennessee and Ohio.

One employee reportedly shared a screenshot reading: “Your device has been put into reduced functionality mode, limiting your access.” The report also mentioned that emails sent to Amazon’s India team did not elicit any response.

