Flipkart, the e-commerce giant has organised the Mobiles Bonanza Sale in the country. During the sale, several smartphones are being made available for purchase at a massive discount. Out of those smartphones, Apple iPhone 12 Mini is the one, and customers can get it at Rs 44,999. Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch Model Catches Fire, User Suffers Minor Injuries.

That's not it. You can get the device for under Rs 30,000 if you apply all the offers. Customers purchasing iPhone 12 Mini will get flat Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6999 and up to Rs 16,050 off by exchanging an old smartphone. The exchange offer can bring the effective price down to Rs 28,949. However, the price of the exchange offer depends on your smartphone model and its working condition.

Flipkart Bonanza Sale ends tonight and if you are looking to purchase iPhone 12 Mini then this is the right time. In terms of specifications, iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch HDR display, A14 Bionic processor, a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera. Moreover, it runs on Apple's iOS 14 operating system. Flipkart is also offering discounts on other smartphones such as Vivo X70 Pro, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme 8i, Moto G31 and more.

