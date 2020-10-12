Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is all set to launch the iPhone 12 series at its special event tomorrow globally. According to the previous reports, iPhone 12 series will comprise of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now ahead of the launch, Prices & specifications of iPhone 12 series have been leaked online. A Weibo leak has revealed that all models of iPhone 12 series will come with 5G connectivity & Apple will provide a Smart Data Mode that will allow iPhone models to switch between 4G and 5G. In addition to this, the iPhone 12 smartphone is rumoured to come with Deep Fusion & enhanced Night Mode capabilities. iPhone 12 Launch Date: Apple to Unveil Awaited Gadget at 'Hi, Speed' Event on October 13.

Apple iPhone 12 Series (Photo Credits: EverythingApplePro)

In terms of specifications, all models of the iPhone 12 series are tipped to get an OLED display. As far as the iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 handset are concerned, they are likely to get a 6.1-inch OLED display. Reports have hinted that Pro models of iPhone 12 series will get a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 12 Mini will get a 5.4-inch whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a 6.7-inch display. iPhone 12 Pro will be powered by Apple's latest A14 chipset coupled with up to 512GB of internal storage.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Likely to Be Launched on October 13, 2020 (Photo Credits: Apple Lab)

Coming to the camera, iPhone 12 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera module. iPhone 12 Mini is expected to sport a dual rear camera system comprising of a wide-angle lens & an ultrawide-angle lens. On the other hand, iPhone Pro Max will come with a better ultra-wide-angle camera than the iPhone 12 Pro model.

Apple iPhone. (Photo Credits: iPhone iOS Thailand)

Coming to the prices, iPhone 12 Mini is rumoured to start at $699 whereas iPhone 12 is likely to be priced at $799 in the US. iPhone 12 Pro will be offered at $999 for the base variant & iPhone 12 Pro Max could get a price tag of $1,099. iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 might be available in Black, White, Red, Blue & Green shades.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch (Photo Credits: Every Apple Pro)

On the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to come in Gold, Silver, Graphite & Blue shades. A recent leak suggests that the iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini will be available for Pre-orders on October 16 or October 17, 2020.

