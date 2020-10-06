Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Likely to Be Launched on October 13, 2020 (Photo Credits: Apple Lab)

New Delhi, October 6: Ending a long wait, Apple will lift off the curtains from its highly-anticipated and delayed iPhone 12 series during a digital event on October 13. In a virtual invite ‘Hi, Speed' sent to select media on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant said the next big event is on October 13 that starts at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time). Apple Removes Third-Party Bose, Sonos & Logitech Audio Products From Its Online Store: Report.

The company last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE. Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts.

The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

Foreign tech reviewers earlier predicted that the iPhone 12 could be unveiled on October 13 and go on sale on October 23 in select markets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).