Mumbai, July 16: Apple iPhone 16 is a model launched last year with a novel dual-camera design and multiple attractive colour options. The smartphone was introduced in India around September 2024 with Apple's A18 chip. Recently, the iPhone 17 price was significantly lower on popular e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon during the sale. During Amazon Prime Day sales that ended on July 14, 2025, the smartphone was available for as low as INR 30,325 after applying discounts and offers.

Despite being a year-old smartphone, the iPhone 16 holds much value due to its compatibility with future upgrades, higher performance, and camera setup. The iPhone 16 price in India starts at INR 79,900; however, with offers applied, the price can be reduced further. Check the reduced price of the iPhone 16 model below. Vivo V60 Launch Tipped on August 19, 2025, Likely Be Rebranded Version of Vivo S30; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 16 Price in India During Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025

iPhone 16 price during the ongoing Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 is INR 69,999, which is INR 9,901 lower than the official price. The Flipkart page showed 12% off on the price, leading up to the current cost. Additionally, the interested customers can explore offers like bank card discounts. The customers can get 5% discount on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to INR 4,000 and 5% cashback on the Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card up to INR 750. They can get an INR 10 flat discount and instant cashback on Paytm UPI transactions.

iPhone 16 Price in India on the Amazon Website

Compared to the Flipkart, the iPhone 16 price is INR 2,091 higher on the Amazon website. The smartphone is listed on the website at INR 72,900. Despite the higher price, it is still INR 7,000 lower than the original INR 79,900 price listed on the website. Besides, the customers get additional benefits such as up to INR 36,350 off on the exchange bonus. The iPhone 16 cashback offers on Amazon allow customers to get INR 2,187 Amazon Pay Balance and an INR 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. iQOO Z10R 5G Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Launch Set on July 24, 2025; Check Expected Price Segment, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 16 Specifications and Features

iPhone 16 comes with Apple Intelligence support, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48MP+12MP rear vertically aligned camera setup and a 12MP front-facing camera. The smartphone has a six-core A18 Bionic chip.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).