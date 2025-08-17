Cupertino, August 17: The Apple iPhone 17 Pro will be launched in India and the global market around September 2025. According to rumours, the launch date will be September 9, 2025. Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 17 series, which will include the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 17 standard model, and a slim version of the iPhone 17 Air. The tech giant has been silently working on these new models.

According to early leaks, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be launched with a different and improved design than the other models. Reports said that the design changes will mostly be visible around the rear camera setup, where a rectangular-shaped module will be placed, giving it a unique look. The early renders suggested it would take up major space around the camera module. Redmi 15 5G Launch Set in India on August 19, 2025 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3; Check Other Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked Details

When it comes to performance, both models from the iPhone 17 Pro series will feature an A19 Pro chipset. The batteries will also be bigger than those of the previous iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. It may come with a 48MP+12MP+48MP camera setup on the rear and a 24MP camera on the front.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.9-inch ProMotion 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh equivalent battery. The rear camera setup is expected to include 48MP triple cameras, and on the front, it may have a 24MP selfie shooter. The iPhone 17 Pro price in India could be around INR 1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to be around INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17: Leaked Details

The iPhone 17 Air with the A19 chip is expected to have a 6.6- or 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. It is expected to be the slimmest smartphone Apple has ever offered. The iPhone 17 Air price in India may start around INR 99,900. It will likely have a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP front camera. Lava Play Ultra 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Lava Gaming Smartphone.

The iPhone 17 standard model design will likely remain the same as the iPhone 16 model. It may continue to have a 12MP front-facing camera, a 48MP primary camera, and a 12MP ultrawide. It may have a 3,600mAh equivalent battery and likely an A19 chip. The iPhone 17 price could start around INR 89,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).