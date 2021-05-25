Apple, the global tech giant is all set to host its WWDC 2021 (Worldwide Developers Conference) event from June 7, 2021. During the event, the company is expected to give a glimpse of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15 and watchOS. The event will commence on June 7, 2021 at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be streamed via Apple's official YouTube and other social media channels. In addition to this, a report has claimed that Apple will reveal next-gen software for its products and a new MacBook Pro as well. Apple WWDC 2021 event will last till June 11, 2021. Apple Sends Invites for Its Flagship WWDC21 Event.

Apple will also host over 200 in-depth sessions for developers which will enable them to create apps for the Apple ecosystem. Throughout the week of the conference, developers can request an appointment with an Apple engineer, designer, or another expert for one-on-one guidance and can get answers to the questions about implementing, optimizing, or debugging technologies using in their the app.

A couple of days ago, popular tipster Jon Prosser leaked the next-gen MacBook Pro on his Twitter account which is likely to be launched during the WWDC 2021. The upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to come with a completely new design, two screen sizes - a 14-inch and a 16-inch, magnetic MagSafe charger, more ports including HDMI and SD card slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).