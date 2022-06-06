Apple's WWDC 2022 event will kick off tonight and will last until 10th June. During the event, the Cupertino-based company will make several announcements about new software including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and WatchOS 9. The company is also expected to announce the realityOS, which is said to power Apple's upcoming Mixed Reality headset. Apple To Shift iPad Production to Vietnam Amid China Lockdowns: Report.

The online event will commence at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Apple's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the above-embedded video.

Join our worldwide developer community for #WWDC22 on June 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/DYWzfvF1zf — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2022

The iOS 16 will power the upcoming iPhone 14 models, which are expected this September and rumoured to have always-on display functionality. The iOS 16 is expected to come with fresh Apple apps. According to Apple analyst, Mark Gurman, the company could introduce new widgets, an always-on lock screen and more. With iPadOS 16, Apple aims to make iPads closer to laptops. iOS 16 is likely to come with a multitasking interface, including free-form resizeable windows and a split-screen system.

Coming to macOS 13, the operating system could be called 'Mammoth'. The macOS 13 will power the upcoming MacBooks. We might see an overhauled System Preferences interface that will bring it more in line with the Settings app on iPhones and iPad. WatchOS 9 is said to come with updates that impact the day-to-day operation of the wrist-worn device. It could come with an updated power-saving mode, expanded atrial fibrillation detection feature, more workout modes and more.

