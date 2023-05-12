Delhi, May 12: ASUS has launched yet another laptop for gamers. The ASUS Tianxuan 4R is a high-performance gaming notebook. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735H processor with a single-core MAX main frequency of up to 4.75GHz. It uses RDNA 3 architecture.

The gaming laptop also gets RX 7600S discrete graphics card. It comes with support for AMD FSR 3.0, SmartAccess technology, and SmartShift technology. The ASUS Tianxuan 4R comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and M.2 ports for memory expansion (up to 64GB). For storage, the company has added a 512GB PCle 4.0 SSD. Infinix X3IN 32-inch HD and 43-inch FHD Android TVs With Anti-Blue Ray Technology Launched With Rs 9799 Starting Price.

The new laptop features a 16-inch IPS wide-angle display with a 165Hz high refresh rate, DC dimming, 90% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% sRGB high colour gamut. It is backed by a 90Wh battery that supports 100W PD charging. It can offer 50% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging time.

The portable laptop weighs around 2.2kg. It features a digital keypad that supports white backlighting. Additional features include dual speakers, WiFi 6, HDMI 2.1, and the Armory Crate Altron Intelligent Control Center. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera Launched in India With 4K Video Recording, Face Tracking AF Feature.

ASUS Tianxuan 4R Price

The ASUS Tianxuan 4R is priced in China at 7,499 yuan (approx Rs 88,736). It will be available for purchase on May 18th. The Indian price and launch timeline is yet to be announced.

