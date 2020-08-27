International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day is observed on May 1st in many countries. The day is a celebration of labourers and the working classes and is also known as May Day. However, the United States celebrates first Monday in September as Labor Day. Labor Day 2020 falls on September 7 in the US. It is also observed in American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Canal Zone and the Virgin Islands. Labor Day is a day to pay tribute to working men and women and honour their contributions, achievements and sacrifices. It has been celebrated as a national holiday in the United States and Canada. The first National Labor Day was celebrated on September 5, 1882, in New York City in accordance with the plans of the Central Labour Union. Canada also celebrates Labor Day on first Monday of September. International Workers' Day 2020 Holiday: List of Countries Around World Where Labour Day is Declared Public Holiday.

Talking about the observance, Samuel Gompers, founder and longtime president of the American Federation of Labor says "Labor Day differs in every essential way from the other holidays of the year in any country," said"All other holidays are in a more or less degree connected with conflicts and battles of man's prowess over man, of strife and discord for greed and power, of glories achieved by one nation over another. Labor Day...is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race, or nation." International Workers' Day 2020 Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

National Labor Day History

Like many observances, there are some doubts about the origin of National Labor Day. According to some records, Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, first suggested a day to honour working men and women. But others believe that Matthew Maguire, a machinist, not Peter McGuire, founded the holiday.

However, recent research say that Matthew Maguire proposed the holiday in 1882 while serving as secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York. However, what is today clearly known is that the Central Labor Union adopted the Labor Day proposal and appointed a committee to plan a demonstration and picnic.

After the celebration of first Labor Day in 1885, the idea spread in many industrial centres of the country. By 1894, other 23 states had adopted the holiday in honour of workers, and on June 28 the same year. Thus, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.

Labor Day Celebrations

Labor Day is called the "unofficial end of summer" as it marks the end of the cultural summer season. Various fall activities like school and sports, begin about this time. There are numerous sales and activities held on the day. New York offers the Labor Day Carnival, and fireworks over Coney Island. While in Washington, one popular event is the Labor Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol featuring the National Symphony Orchestra with free attendance.

