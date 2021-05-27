The marketing approach has witnessed a gregarious shift in recent years. Marketing is no longer limited to traditional channels like Television and Print media. This change provides an opportunity for small players in the marketing industry to leverage more effective yet economical marketing channels. Digital marketing is slowly becoming the marketing industry's future due to its immense attention to detail and the success rate associated with it. Digital Marketer is a full-fledged, high rewarding career now, and many cognizant individuals are taking a shine to it. Anand Srivastava is an example of one such adept digital marketer who has slowly carved out his space in the marketing industry. His tactical approach to digital marketing has proved fruitful for his clients who are gradually scaling up.

Anand Srivastava was always inclined toward marketing, but there wasn't much to learn about it. He was excellent in academics and extracurricular activities as well. Anand graduated the intermediate with an excellent grade in commerce and pursued a career in business administration. After his master's degree in business administration, he worked for almost five years at different reputed firms as Equity Advisor, Derivative Analyst. By the time he achieved a senior position, he had become interested in digital marketing and its increased presence on the internet.

Anand Srivastava is also a renowned author who contributes his fair share of information and insights in digital marketing, online marketing, and technology. He is an active author for multiple well-known websites that publish information about digital marketing, business development, management, and technology. He understands the absence of information and misconception about digital marketing and wants to inspire budding entrepreneurs and creators to understand and implement digital marketing services.

Anand Srivastava had a fulfilling career; most individuals strive to achieve. But he possessed a soft corner for a personal business, something he could steer on his own. He bid adieu to his position as the senior Derivative Analyst and created his digital marketing company named Anand Srivastava LLC. At our request, Anand Srivastava shares his experience of an independent business, "I understand marketing to its core. It took me a lot of time and patience to do so. If you understand the pivotal role of marketing, the knowledge can do wonders for the business. My creation, Digital Agency is in continuous operation since its inception in 2016. I have extended my services to a global scale to help anyone who dreams of succeeding on the digital spectrum. Not tooting our horn, but we have helped hundreds of businesses, entrepreneurs, and influencers touch new heights of success. It is an exhilarating experience to witness the success of a newfound business."

Anand Srivastava's venture, Anand Srivastava LLC, displays the same growth that he promises his clientele and has executed numerous high-profile projects so far. He is a multifaceted professional who finds time to manage a business, team, and time to share his knowledge with the world.