Mumbai, December 23: An experienced child exploitation investigator has reported 26 accounts on the adult website OnlyFans that appeared to contain sexual content involving underage teen girls, a report said. According to the Reuters report, Matt WJ Richardson, head of intelligence at The Canadian Open Source Intelligence Centre, alerted authorities on December 16 after reviewing the OnlyFans accounts, which he suspected were linked to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Richardson emphasised the alarming scope and scale of the issue, noting that many of the accounts featured multiple minors. Within a day of his report, the accounts were removed from OnlyFans. Richardson, whose organisation trains law enforcement and government agencies in open-source intelligence to combat crimes like human trafficking and child exploitation, reported the matter to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the US-based clearinghouse for CSAM-related tips. OnlyFans Under Investigation in UK: Adult Content-Creation Platform Faces Probe by Media Regulator Over Kids Accessing Porn.

Child Sex Abuse Content on OnlyFans

Some of the accounts were found to be interconnected through promotional posts, suggesting they might be controlled by the same person or group. According to OnlyFans' policies, sexually explicit content involving minors is strictly prohibited, even if the performers are adults pretending to be under 18. The platform states that it has a zero-tolerance approach to child sexual abuse material and works closely with NCMEC to investigate reports.

OnlyFans Issues Statement on Child Sex Abuse Content on Platform

In a statement, an OnlyFans spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to ensuring all creators are over 18, highlighting its strict onboarding process and content moderation efforts, which include a "pre-check team" using technology to detect likely child content. However, the company did not provide an explanation as to why the 26 accounts remained on the platform until after Richardson's report. Teen Son Admits to Filming His Mother, Adult Star Andressa Urach's OnlyFans Content for Her and Says He's 'Not Ashamed'.

The NCMEC responded to Reuters, stating that it could not comment on specific tips but confirmed that it works to verify reported content and refers cases to law enforcement when necessary. OnlyFans, with over 4.1 million content creators, operates on a subscription model, allowing creators to sell explicit images and videos. The platform has faced increasing scrutiny for its content moderation practices, particularly concerning the safety of minors.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).