New Delhi, September 8: Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, has reportedly initiated discussions to secure a share of Tesla's future revenue. According to reports, xAI, which focuses on developing artificial general intelligence, is negotiating with Tesla to provide the electric vehicle company with access to its AI technology. In exchange, xAI would receive a portion of Tesla's future revenue.

As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's xAI has discussed a deal for a share in future Tesla revenue. In this agreement, xAI would provide Tesla with access to its technology and resources, and in return, it would receive a share of Tesla's future revenue, as per multiple reports. It highlights Elon Musk's vision to incorporate AI into Tesla's operations to improve what it offers. The talks indicate that both companies will likely see the potential for a beneficial collaboration. Elon Musk Unveils Timeline of SpaceX’s Mission to Mars.

According to multiple reports, the specific details of the revenue-sharing agreement between xAI and Tesla would be determined based on how much Tesla relies on xAI's technology compared to its own. If Tesla heavily relies on xAI's technology, the revenue-sharing arrangement may be more significant. On the other hand, if Tesla relies more on its own technology, the terms of the agreement may be different.

In addition to the potential revenue-sharing agreement, xAI could also assist in the development of various features for Tesla. This includes creating a voice assistant for Tesla's electric cars and providing software for their humanoid robot, Optimus. The partnership between xAI and Tesla would involve licensing xAI's artificial intelligence models to enhance Tesla's full self-driving technology. Grok New Feature: Elon Musk’s xAI To Soon Introduce Unhinged Mode for Its AI Chatbot.

As part of the collaboration, Tesla would share a portion of the revenue generated from the use of xAI's technology. It shows that both companies are looking to use each other's expertise to advance their respective technologies and benefit from the partnership. However, according to a report of Reuters, Elon Musk denies xAI in talks over Tesla revenue.

