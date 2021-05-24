San Francisco: Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is working on a new feature that allows users to choose if they want to receive 2FA codes through WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business. This feature will be optional and, if users don't feel safe, they can always enable the app authentication to generate 2FA codes, webainfo, citing developer and app analyst Alessandro Paluzzi, reported on Saturday. Instagram Will Now Block Users for Sending Hateful Messages via DMs: Report.

The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update on Instagram for Android and iOS. According to 9To5Google, with WhatsApp working to support multi-devices, it would be a great alternative to receive 2FA codes to log into Instagram from the web even if the user's main device is off.

Recently, a report said that Instagram is working on an update to its desktop website that will allow users to create posts from there as well. The update brings the post creator to the web version of Instagram -- which was previously only available on the mobile Instagram website besides the official app. The interface has been tweaked with a preview of the content next to the publishing options. Users will also find options to crop the image, apply filters and set a description.

