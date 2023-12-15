Mumbai. December 15: Flipkart started offering multiple electronic items, including smartphones, laptops, computers, and others, at huge discounts during its Flipkart Big Year End Sale 2023. The e-commerce giant announced the "Big Year End Sale" from December 9 to December 16. Flipkart offers smartphones at its annual extravaganza or Year-End Sale at "unbeatable exchange prices" and EMI options. The company has been offering newly launched budget smartphones like Realme C65, Infinix Smart 8 HD, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23, and many other premium smartphones with the biggest festival deals.

Flipkart Big Year End Sale features smartphones like iPhone 14 available with Rs 10,000 off, Samsung Galaxy S22 at half the price, Google Pixel 7, and others with up to 45% discount on different smartphone models. If you are a customer of HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, or PNB, or a Flipkart Plus or Flipkart VIP member, you will get great discount offers on the platform. POCO C65 With 50MP Camera and 90Hz Display Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and First Sale Details Here.

Flipkart Big Year End Sale, List of Mid-Range Smartphones Available at Discounted Price:

Flipkart has featured several devices from different brands to offer the year-end discounted sale. The devices are available if you are looking to replace old devices with new ones with excellent specifications and design; here's the list of mid-range smartphones you can buy during Flipkart's Big Year End Sale,

Google Pixel 7a with Google Tensor G2 available at Rs 32,999

Realme 11 Pro 5G With OIS ProLight Cam available at Rs 21,999

Infinix Zero 30 5G With Curved AMOLED available at Rs 32,999

Vivo T2 Pro 5G 3D Curved AMOLED available at Rs 21,999

Nothing Phone (2) with 256GB storage available at Rs 34,999

Motorola Edge 40 with Curved Screen available at Rs 25,499

Flipkart Big Year End Sale, Top Deals on Smartphones:

Besides the above mid-range smartphones, a few other models are featured during Flipkart's Big Year End Sale . Here's the list of devices with top deals on different other smartphones. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Announced To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Camera, Battery, Processor and Other Specifications Here.

iPhone 14 with remarkable camera available at Rs 56,999

iPhone 14 Plus with larger display available at Rs 65,999

POCO M6 Pro 5G with Premium Glass Design available at Rs 11,499

Samsung S21 FE 5G (2023) with Snapdragon 888 available at Rs 30,999

Redmi 12 with Big display available at Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G with 50MP camera available at Rs 36,999.

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 14 at a maximum of 14% off, Samsung Galaxy F13 at a maximum of 45% off, Motorola e13 at 40% off, and Motorola G32 at 42% off. The Flipkart Big Year End Sale will officially end tomorrow, December 16. Before it ends, you can explore a wide range of the other smartphones available on the e-commerce website to buy before the year ends.

