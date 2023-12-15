POCO has launched its most anticipated entry-level budget smartphone, POCO C65, today in India at Rs 7,499. POCO C65 was launched in India with an attractive, sleek design and triple camera setup. POCO's new budget smartphone is launched in India with a "Shimmering Pastel Design" colour option. According to a report from English Jagran, the newly launched device offers a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP camera, 8MP front camera, 6.74-inch IPS HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8,09mm thickness, and Helio G85, and three variant options including 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage. Currently, the device is available at a Rs 1,000 discount via ICICI bank credit and debit cards. The device will be available for sale on December 18, 2023, at 12 PM. It will also be exclusively available on Flipkart. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Announced To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Camera, Battery, Processor and Other Specifications Here.

POCO C65 Launched in India:

Fulfil your BIG dreams with a phone that does BIG things. Save the link in bio!#POCOIndia #POCOC65 #TheBigDeal pic.twitter.com/45o0HnbE2J — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 15, 2023

