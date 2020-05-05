French Hacker Elliot Alderson Asks Indian Government to Fix Security Issues in Aarogya Setu App, Claims Privacy of 90 Million Indians at Risk

Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SetuAarogya)

New Delhi, May 5: An anonymous French hacker has flagged "serious security concerns" in Aarogya Setu app, which the Government of India has pitched as novel coronavirus tracking mobile application. A 'security expert', who goes by Twitter name Elliot Alderson, has claimed that the security issue in the app has put up the privacy of 90 million Indians at risk. He also warned that if the government does not fix the issue, he will disclose it. Meet Elliot Alderson, The French Android Developer Exposing Data Leaks Right, Left And Centre.

"Hi @SetuAarogya, A security issue has been found in your app. The privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake. Can you contact me in private? Regards, PS: @RahulGandh was right," Alderson tweeted. Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes Dig at Rahul Gandhi for Questioning Aarogya Setu App.

"To be super clear: I'm waiting a fix from their side before disclosing publicly the issue. Putting the medical data of 90 million Indians is not an option. I have a very limited patience, so after a reasonable deadline, I will disclose it, fixed or not," he added.

Elliot Alderson Tweet:

To be super clear: - I'm waiting a fix from their side before disclosing publicly the issue. Putting the medical data of 90 million Indians is not an option. - I have a very limited patience, so after a reasonable deadline, I will disclose it, fixed or not. — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 5, 2020

Recently, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Aarogya Setu app is a "sophisticated surveillance system" outsourced to a private operator, raising serious security issues and privacy concerns.

"The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," Gandhi said on Twitter.

However, the government of India rejected Gandhi's claim. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at former Congress President for questioning Aarogya Setu App. The Minister said that the app has a robust data security architecture.

"Daily a new lie. Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture. Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won't know how tech can be leveraged for good!" Shankar tweeted.

How Aarogya Setu App Works

Aarogya Setu is a COVID-19 tracking application which is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The mobile application uses location data to point out the user that they have come in close proximity with any Coronavirus positive patient. The app requests access to location and also asks for Bluetooth access. Here's The Complete Detail on How Does The App Function. The app also gives you the option to select your language. It also allows user to do a health check up online, to help them assess their risk level with respect to COVID-19.