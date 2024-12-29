San Francisco, December 29: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the tech giant's plan to focus on its projects in 2025. Pichai said that next year, Google's Gemini AI model would be the "biggest focus." This year, Google launched its highly efficient artificial intelligence models, including Gemini 1.5 and recently launched Gemini 2.0. These models, along with Veo 2, vastly improved the overall capabilities of AI technology and its potential.

According to a report by CNBC, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that 2025 would be a "critical" year for the company since the stakes would be high. The report mentioned that it obtained audio from a strategy meeting conducted on December 18, 2024, during which Sundar Pichai addressed Google employees about the rising AI competition and regulatory setbacks. Apple Dominates India in 2024 With Record Sales Amid Premiumisation, PLI Push and Retail Growth: Industry Experts.

Pichai told the staff that Google would launch various AI features in the first half 2025. The report highlighted that CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives wore ugly holiday sweaters and were hyped up for the next year and what's coming with artificial intelligence. He said the employees should understand and internalise the moment of urgency and move faster together as a company.

The Google December 18 meeting took place at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, while others attended it virtually via videoconferencing. The meeting showed how the tech giant, which has been dominant in the search market and allied services, faced fierce competitors who challenged its position in AI and other fields and lawsuits that questioned its dominant authority. Samsung Group Affiliates’ Market Value Drops 23% in 2024 Due to Sluggish Performance of Its Key Affiliate Samsung Electronics: Report.

ChatGPT Search, a new search tool launched by rival OpenAI, offered real-time search results just like Google Search, potentially putting the company's search-related market at risk in the coming years. Besides, the company faced an antitrust lawsuit forcing it to sell the Chrome browser and was alleged to have had an illegal monopoly over the search services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).