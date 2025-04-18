Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot, Grok, has added a new feature for its web users with the ability to create workspaces on web platform. The Grok new feature will help users to keep their files and chats in one place. Each workspace comes with its own custom instructions. Grok users on the web can use workspaces to organise and manage vacation planning, store learning materials, track work streams, and create custom personalities. Grok Studio Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches 1st Version of Grok Studio To Help Users Generate and Edit Documents, Reports and More.

Grok Workspaces

You can now create workspaces on Grok through https://t.co/f3u3RwhHjk! pic.twitter.com/9PpfzSitit — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

