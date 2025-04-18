WWE will host their biggest premium live event on their calendar, WrestleMania 41, which is now a few nights away. For the first time in 30 years, WrestleMania will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 41st WrestleMania will be live aired from Sin City's Allegiant Stadium on April 19th and April 20th. The biggest PLE of WWE will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on both days. WrestleMania has completed its four decades, and the upcoming 41st edition promises to bring exciting matches and lineups on both days. WWE WrestleMania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

As usual, the lineups for the 41st edition of WrestleMania are split between Night One and Night Two. Night One currently features seven matches. The most headlined match will be a triple-threat match between WWE stars Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Gunther will also defend his World Heavyweight title against the Royal Rumble 2025 winner, Jey Uso. WWE has lined up more exciting matches on Night One.

Night Two sees a sixth-match lineup. It will feature four championship contests. The much-awaited headliner between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE great John Cena will take place on Night Two of the WrestleMania PLE. This Cody Rhodes vs John Cena match has become more interesting after Cena turned heel in February, which sent shockwaves through the WWE world. Here are the full WrestleMania matches lineups on both nights. WWE SmackDown Tonight, April 18: John Cena Returns Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Street Profits Defend Tag Titles And Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Night One Lineup Matches for WrestleMania 41

Triple-threat match: Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Charlotte Flair

World Tag Team Championship: War Raiders (c) vs The New Day

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu

Men's Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

Women's Singles Match: Jade Cargill vs Naomi

Night Two Lineup Matches for WrestleMania 41

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena

WWE Women's World Championship (triple-threat): Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Intercontinental Championship (fatal four-way): Bron Breakker (c) vs Dominik Mysterio vs Penta vs. Finn Bálor

Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

Men's Singles Match: AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

