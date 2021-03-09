After launching the Pixel 5 device globally last year, Google is gearing up for the launch of the Pixel 5a smartphone. According to tipster Jon Prosser, Google could launch its Pixel 5a phone in June 2021. Google Pixel 5a is likely to be a trimmed version of the Pixel 5 device. In addition to this, Prosser also revealed that the company could also launch Pixel Buds 3. The next iteration of Google earbuds is rumoured to debut next month. As of now, there are no details of Google's upcoming earbuds. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Google Pixel 5a (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Voice)

A few weeks ago, leaked images of the Google Pixel 5a were spotted & revealed by OnLeaks. As per the leaked images, Pixel 5a will get a similar design as the Pixel 4a 5G model. At the rear, there is a square-shaped module comprising of two cameras and an LED flash. Google's upcoming Pixel 5a is likely to be 2.3mm taller than the previous model. The Pixel 5a phone is rumoured to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an upgraded refresh rate. For optics, the device could come with a 12MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with software enhancement.

The handset is expected to be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Chipset. Internal hardware, memory configuration and the battery of Pixel 5a are unknown. The upcoming device could retain a 3.5mm audio jack and dual stereo speaker grill. In addition to this, Google is also reportedly working on a foldable phone. For this, the company has been in talks with Samsung for the making of the foldable screen.

