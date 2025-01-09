San Francisco, January 9: Google has rolled out a new Android 15 update for Google Pixel smartphones, offering new features, security patches, bug fixes and improvements. The Android 15 January update is released for multiple smartphones, from the Google Pixel 6 series to the Google Pixel 9 series, making it the first update of 2025 that fixed the themed icons. Besides, there are various improvements in the camera performance along with audio and video issues experienced by Android users after the December update.

The first January 2025 Android update, build number "AP4A.250105.002," is available on most Google Pixel devices and has a patch level of January 7, 2025. Google highlighted some of the issues it fixed in the Android 15 January update for the devices, along with improvements in the UI. It is downloadable for most Pixel devices.

Google Pixel Update Android 15 Highlights

Google's first January 2025 update included bug fixes and improvements, including the one for Audio. The tech giant said that it fixed users' audio delay and stability issues when using apps. It also said that camera stability, caused by switching to a connected camera under certain conditions, was also fixed. Google's Android 15 January update also fixed flashing lines on the screen visible under certain conditions. The last issue addressed by Google in its January 2025 update was an issue faced by the users in the Pixel launcher-themed icon colour display under certain conditions.

Google Pixel Update Android 15 Compatibility of Devices

The below devices, starting from the Pixel 6 series and including the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, and Pixel 9 series, along with tablets, are compatible with the latest Android 15 update.

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google announced plans to roll out two years of additional updates for some of its older Pixel smartphones, offering them new features and performance improvements.

