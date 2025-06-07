New Delhi, June 7: Google Play Store is the digital platform for downloading apps and content on Android smartphones and tablets. Play Store reaches more than 2.5 billion users each month with a presence in over 190 countries. It hosts apps from several categories like entertainment, shopping, education, photography, productivity, and more.

Google organises apps on the Play Store into several categories, like "Top Free," "Top Grossing," and "Top Paid" to help its users to find relevant apps easily. Android users can browse and install a wide range of apps based on their interests. In the previous week, Kuku TV, JioHotstar, ChatGPT, Meesho, and Seekho made it to the list of most downloaded free apps. This week, the rankings saw little change as Kuku TV, ChatGPT, JioHotstar, Meesho, and Seekho continued to dominate the top free apps chart. PlayStation Store Adds Apple Pay Support for Game Purchases on PS4 and PS5; Know How It Works.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Googple Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV, developed by the creators of Kuku FM, is a video streaming app offering premium HD content in a vertical video format. The platform features a mix of shows, movies, and short-form videos for mobile viewing. On the Google Play Store, Kuku TV has crossed 50 million downloads and holds a 4.1-star rating from over 1.5 lakh reviews.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the AI-powered chatbot created by Sam Altman-rub OpenAI which is widely used across the globe. It is known for its advanced capabilities, as the chatbot can generate text, produce images, and solve complex queries. ChatGPT has a 4.6-star rating from 18.1 million reviews and has been downloaded over 100 million times on the Google Play Store.

JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched (Photo Credits: X/@IndianTechGuide)

JioHotstar

JioHotstar, one of India’s popular OTT platforms is one of this week’s top free apps on the Google Play Store. The app features a wide selection of content, including TV shows, live sports events, Bollywood and Hollywood movies, and more. It has over 500 million downloads and it holds a 4.2-star rating based on 12.9 million user reviews.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is an Indian shopping app that offers men, women, and kids with a wide range of products, including fashion, electronics, home decor, and beauty essentials at budget-friendly prices. It also allows users to earn by reselling items to their social circles. Meesho has crossed 500 million downloads on the Play Store and holds a 4.5-star rating from over 5 million reviews. Gemini New Feature Update: Google Introduces ‘Scheduled Actions’ Feature To Proactively Handle Tasks.

Seekho App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Seekho

Seekho is India’s edutainment-focused OTT platform, which offers more than 10,000 video courses in Hindi across topics like Technology, Finance, Business, and over 10 other categories. These lessons are developed by a community of 250+ experts known as Seekho Gurus to make learning engaging and enjoyable. The app has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store, and has a 4.5-star rating, and has received around 7.72 lakh user reviews.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2025 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).