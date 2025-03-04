Mumbai, March 4: Google has started disabling older extensions on its popular Chrome browser. Regarding the action, netizens have taken to the internet and shared their woes, especially related to the uBlock Origin users. Several people were using the uBlock Origin extension to filter and block unwanted ads while surfing. The extension in Google Chrome allowed the users to stay away from trackers, popups, malware sites, and anti-blockers.

According to the reports, Google had been trying to abandon the Manifest V2 Chrome Extension platform and move forward with the Manifest V3 adoption processor for all the extensions. Due to this process, the older extensions were being removed from the platform. Google announced the deadline for the migration to Manifest V3. Microsoft Integrates DeepSeek R1 Models for Copilot+PCs via Azure AI Foundry To Bring AI Directly to Windows, Now Available To Access.

RIP ublock origin. Forever the greatest Chrome Extension of all time 🐐 — bullet 🇵🇭 🇯🇵 (@bulletoclarit) March 4, 2025

chrome blocked ublock origin MOTHERFUCKER they even blocked an extension I used for avoiding spoilers on films/shows/games dude FUCK you if you work at google actual scum pic.twitter.com/1jd1FMROJi — John (@drowsyluma) March 4, 2025

Ublock origin seems to have been removed from Google Chrome's extension database, with a prompt for current users to delete it. DO NOT DELETE IT - as there is no way to add it back. You can go back to your extension settings to turn it back on. pic.twitter.com/JCoLjf2eET — Veledrome (@veledrome96) March 3, 2025

Google said that the Manifest V3 was the latest Extension platform version and informed us that it made the necessary changes to the available APIs and added new features. The tech giant said that older extensions had to migrate "Now" and also stated the deadline for MV2 Consumer Depreciation was June 2024, and the MV2 Enterprise Depreciation period was till June 2025.

uBlock Origin Blocked From Google Chrome; Reasons, Options

uBlock Origin, the original version, was blocked from Google Chrome amid the company's focus on shifting from the Manifest V2 to the Manifest V3 extension platform. Users have reported on social media platforms like X and Reddit that Google started disabling and removing extensions like uBlock Origin, showing the "no longer supported" text. Users are allowed to remove some extensions or keep them.

There are several other extensions that were removed or disabled by Google Chrome, and they show the same "no longer supported" notice. According to a report by The Verge, Google Chrome was not the only browser affected by the Manifest V3 rollout but the other Chromium-based browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Brave and others. They said they could offer limited support as they lose V2 platform support. On the other hand, Mozilla Firefox said it would continue offering both extension support. X New Features Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Add Popup to Profiles That Are Not ‘Verified’ and Offer More Sorting Options for Timeline.

Netizens took on X and shared their frustration and anger against Google's changes. One said, "if you work at Google, you are a scum". Another said not to delete the extension but to keep it; otherwise, there was no way of getting it back. Another X user said, "RIP uBlock Login". Google said Manifest V3 will 'improve the privacy, security, and performance of extensions'. Google is transitioning from V2 to V3, with V2 support ending by mid-2025, impacting extensions like uBlock Origin due to removed capabilities.

