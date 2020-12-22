The Infinix Smart HD 2021 handset was launched in the country this month with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The smartphone is slated to go on sale via Flipkart on December 24, 2020 at 12 pm IST. The price of Infinix's entry-level smartphone was leaked online ahead of its launch. It is important to note that the phone will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone comes in a single configuration - 2GB + 32GB. Infinix Smart HD 2021 Smartphone Prices Revealed on Flipkart; India Launch Scheduled For December 16, 2020.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Talking about the specifications, the phone sports a 6.1-inch HD+ dot notch display with 720x1,560 pixels of resolution housing the selfie camera. It comes powered by a 1.2GHz MediaTek Helio A20 chipset coupled by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. It comes in three colour options - Obsidian Black, Topaz Blue and Quartz Green. For photography, there is an 8MP dual camera at the back with an LED flash module. The front camera is also an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 5W charging. The phone reportedly runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It also gets a fingerprint scanner on the back.

