Infinix is all set to launch another smartphone in India. To be called Infinix Smart HD 2021, the handset will be launched in the country on December 16, 2020 at 12 pm IST. Ahead of its official launch, the pricing of the phone has been leaked online via Flipkart listing. When launched, the new entry-level phone will be made available exclusively via Flipkart only. Apart from the pricing, the listing has also revealed the design of the phone, boasting a dual-rear camera module and selfie shooter positioned under the notch. Infinix Smart 5 Smartphone With 13MP Triple Cameras & 5000mAh Battery Launched.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The smartphone is expected to come in a single RAM and storage configuration - 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It will be offered in three colour options - black, blue, and turquois. The Flipkart listing has revealed that the phone will be priced at Rs 5,999 for the sole variant.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the phone will sport a 6.1-inch HD+ notched display with 720x1,560 pixels of resolution housing the selfie camera. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2GHz chipset coupled by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

There will be a fingerprint scanner on the back. For photography, there could be an 8MP dual cameras at the back with an LED flash module. The front camera is expected to be an 8MP selfie shooter. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 5W charging. The phone reportedly will run on Android 10 (Go edition).

