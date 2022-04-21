New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram is going to tweak its algorithm to improve its ranking system and better highlight original content from creators, its head Adam Mosseri has announced. The social media platform will tweak its ranking algorithm to highlight original content more on its platform. Instagram Now Allows Users To Add Product Tags in Feed Posts in the US.

"We've added new ways to tag and improved ranking: Product Tags, Enhanced Tags, Ranking for originality," Mosseri said in a tweet late on Wednesday. "Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve," he added.

📣 New Features 📣 We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: - Product Tags - Enhanced Tags - Ranking for originality Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

In response to a tweet from social media consultant Matt Navarra, Mosseri noted that Instagram already works to highlight original content, but that it's leaning more in this direction and will continue to do so.

"As we lean more into recommendations it's becoming increasingly important that we don't overvalue aggregators, as that would be bad for creators, and therefore bad for Instagram long term," Mosseri said in a tweet. "If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something that you found from someone else. We're going to do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content," said the Instagram head

