New Delhi, August 4: The rumour mills have been churning around the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro for many months now. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, going by the launch timeline of the previous iPhone models. However, a particular launch date wasn’t known, until now.

A new leaked report has been splashed online that the tech giant is launching the iPhone 15 series on September 13. Let’s check all the details. India Among Apple’s Top 5 Global Smartphone Markets for iPhone.

As per the latest reports, Apple has scheduled the launch of the upcoming iPhone 15 series on September 13, 2023. The iPhone 14 series was launched on September 7 last year, and the company has a pattern of launching new iPhone models mid-week, and the same is expect for iPhone 15 as well, as September 13 is falling on a Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the new upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to come with a ton of changes. It is supposed to come with four models as usual – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, this time around, the iPhone models are expected to be bigger and more sophisticated than ever with many design changes. Especially, the higher models are likely to come with thinner bezels and a multi-action button. India’s Move to Impose Restrictions on Import of Laptops, Personal Computers, Tablets and Other Electronics Items Has Been Cheered by Local Vendors.

Apple is also reportedly replacing the Lightning charger with a new USB-C port for the very first time to the iPhone 15 series, while the higher models are also likely to get more powerful cameras.

On the whole, the new upcoming Apple 15 series is expected to come with a ton of new changes that are worth all the excitement from the iPhone aficionados. Now, we are only waiting for some sort of confirmation from Apple itself regarding the launch date of the iPhone 15 series.

