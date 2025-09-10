New Delhi, September 9: Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series at its latest event by introducing four models. It includes iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Taking the place of the previous "Plus" model, the iPhone 17 Air is the newest addition to the series. It comes with a new design with advanced features and specifications. The iPhone Air price in India starts at INR 1,19,900.

The iPhone Air makes a mark with its ultra-slim design, measuring 5.6 mm in thickness. Its design comes with a minimalist approach with a clean rear panel that sets it apart from other models. The rear of the iPhone features a single camera placed inside a wide, pill-shaped horizontal camera module at the top. The device comes in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colour options. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Apple iPhone 17 Series Smartphone Launched in India With A19 Pro Processor.

iPhone Air Specifications and Features

The iPhone Air is powered by the A19 Pro processor, and it comes in three storage variants, which include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants for different user needs. The device features a single 48MP camera, while the front camera is equipped with an 18MP lens. The iPhone 17 Air comes with a 6.5-inch display with 3,000 nits peak brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone Air comes with a titanium frame with a lightweight design. It features Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front, which provides 3x better scratch resistance for safety. The device is equipped with a high-density battery. It also includes a dedicated Camera Control feature, allowing users to instantly capture photos, record videos, and adjust settings. Additionally, the customisable Action Button is available to access more features.iPhone 17 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Model From Apple iPhone 17 Series Launched in India.

iPhone Air Price in India

The iPhone Air price in India for the 256GB variant is INR 1,19,900, while the 512GB option comes at INR 1,39,900. The 1TB variant of iPhone Air is priced at INR 1,59,900. iPhone Air Preorders will start at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, and the device will be available for sale on September 19, 2025.

