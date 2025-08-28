OnePlus Pad 3 price will be revealed in India on September 1, 2025, and the official sale will begin on September 5, 2025. The new OnePlus tablet has a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, 12GB RAM mated with 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage options. OnePlus Pad 3 will be offered in Frost Blue and Storm Blue shades. It weighs 675 grams and boasts 5.97mm thickness. OnePlus Pad 3 comes with Adreno 830 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, 13.2-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, eight speakers and two mics. OnePlus Pad 3 price could be around INR 50,000. Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Launched in India; Check Prices of Each Motorola Earbuds, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price Revealing on September 1, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OnePlus India (@oneplus_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)