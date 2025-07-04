New Delhi, July 4: Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. The lineup is said to have four models, which may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air. The new Air model might take over the Plus model. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a 5.5mm thickness and Apple could remove the USB-C port and other physical connectors to achieve this design.

Some models from the iPhone 17 series could use a new cooling system to keep the phone cool. Faster wireless charging might also be included. Apple has not confirmed the final iPhone 17 series launch date yet but it is expected to happen between September 8 and 10. iOS 26: Apple Likely To Roll Out FaceTime Nudity Detection and Spam Message Filters In Final Release for iPhones.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple is reportedly developing a new design for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which could include a new rear camera layout. The standard iPhone 17 might resemble the iPhone 16, the Pro models are expected to have a distinctive appearance. Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce faster wireless charging across its upcoming iPhone 17 series. All models are also expected to run on the new iOS 26 operating system. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may feature 6.3-inch displays, while the iPhone 17 Air could come with a 6.6-inch screen. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to include a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by either the A19 chip or the previous-generation A18 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may be equipped with the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 is expected to offer a dual-lens setup, the iPhone 17 Air may feature a single 48MP camera, while both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could include triple 48MP sensors. All four models are likely to include a 24MP front camera. Leaks also suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be slightly heavier, possibly to support a 5,000mAh battery. Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Will Start on July 10; Check Details of Latest Smartphone From Pova 7 Series.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

The starting price for the iPhone 17 is expected to be around INR 89,900. The rumoured iPhone 17 Air could be available for approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may be priced near INR 1,39,900, and the flagship model iPhone 17 Pro Max might launch at roughly INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).