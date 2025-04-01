Cupertino, April 1: The iPhone 17 series will be launched this year with a several new software (iOS) upgrades and better performance compared to the iPhone 16 series. Rumours and leaks have suggested that the iPhone 17 lineup will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Ultra. Apple is expected to launch its new smartphones in September.

The most awaited smartphones in the series are the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Ultra. Reports claimed that the Air model would be introduced as a replacement for the iPhone 17 Plus and the Ultra model as a replacement for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to leaks, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro series may have a revamped design compared to the previous models. Unlike the triangle camera setup, the Pro models are expected to have horizontally aligned cameras. iQOO 12 Price Drop Alert: iQOO’s Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Available at Massive Discount on Amazon; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a slim design with a 5.5mm to 6mm thickness. The entire iPhone 17 series may have ProMotion displays offering a 120Hz refresh rate for the first time in Apple's smartphones. The devices may have LTPO OLED displays that would be tougher and reportedly have an anti-reflective coating.

The iPhone 17 smartphones are expected to have powerful A19 and A19 Pro chipsets. The Pro chipsets will be used by the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (Ultra), while the A19 chipsets will reportedly be used by the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air variants. These A19 series would likely offer better efficiency and performance to users.

Reports suggested that the standard iPhone 17 would support 8GB to 12GB RAM and receive a thermal management upgrade. In terms of photography, Apple may take the camera performance to the next level, offering more quality in photos and videos. The reports said that the 48MP telephoto lens would be retained for the Pro models due to its slimness. On the front, the iPhone 17 series would have 24MP cameras. The rear camera setup would likely offer 8K recording.

Apple is also expected to improve the battery life of the devices compared to the iPhone 16 series and include fast-charging support. The iPhone 17 lineup would likely offer Wi-Fi 7 support through Apple's Wi-Fi chip and Bluetooth 5.4 version. The iPhone 17 Air or slim model may not have a physical SIM tray. It may only come with an eSIM option. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Expected in July 2025, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The iPhone 17 series price is expected to start at USD 799 for the base variant, USD 899 for the Air variant, and USD 999 for the Pro variant. The iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 17 Ultra price may start around USD 1,299.

