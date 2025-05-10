New Delhi, May 10: iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025. The lineup will likely include four models, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new "Air" model may replace the current iPhone Plus. Leaks hint at major camera upgrades across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, which can come with a notable improvement over the iPhone 16 series.

Apple is likely to schedule its iPhone 17 series launch between September 11 and September 13 this year. While the official launch is still months away, early leaks suggest major upgrades for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Both the primary and front cameras are expected to get significant improvements, with one key highlight being the potential introduction of 8K video recording support for these models.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by a A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro models may feature an A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 is expected to come with a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 17 Air may become Apple’s slimmest phone yet with 5.5mm thickness, with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to receive significant camera upgrades. It may feature a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens, which could support 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x lossless zoom. The front camera may feature a 24MP lens. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to have a triple-camera setup, which could include a 48MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with Tetraprism technology. The Pro Max is likely to have a 24MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Confirmed on May 13, 2025 With 'Beyond Slim' Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series may start at INR 89,900 for the base iPhone 17 model, with the iPhone 17 Air could be priced around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may be priced at INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely cost INR 1,64,900 in India.

