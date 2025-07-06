New Delhi, July 6: Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, with speculation indicating a release window between September 8 and 10. The series will reportedly include four models the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Among them, the iPhone 17 Air may replace the previous Plus model and it is expected to stand out as Apple’s slimmest phone.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a thickness of about 5.5mm, achieved by removing the USB-C port and other physical connectors. It reflects a strategic evolution in Apple’s product design. Additionally, the iPhone 17 series is said to deliver significant upgrades in performance, imaging capabilities, screen technology, and wireless charging. HONOR X9c 5G Battery Details Revealed, Launch in India on July 7; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to run on iOS 26. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could feature Apple’s in-house C1 modem. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max might introduce a new vapour chamber cooling system to control device temperature.

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to retain a similar appearance to the iPhone 16. Apple is reportedly planning a new design for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which may include a new rear camera layout. All the models are likely to come with a 24MP front camera. As for the rear cameras, the iPhone 17 may feature a dual-lens setup, the iPhone 17 Air could include a single 48MP sensor, while the Pro models might offer triple 48MP cameras. Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE Design Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with a price of around INR 1,39,900 in India. The top model iPhone 17 Pro Max might launch at nearly INR 1,64,900. Additionally, the standard iPhone 17 could be priced close to INR 89,900, and the iPhone 17 Air may be priced at approximately INR 99,900.

