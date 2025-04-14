Cupertino, April 14: Apple's foldable iPhone, reportedly called 'iPhone Fold,' is expected to launch in 2026 with a durable book-fold design and dual screens. With the launch of this foldable iPhone, Apple will compete with others in the segment, such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The reports and leaks suggested the device may have strong hinges that would boost its folds and premium design.

According to the leaks, Apple's foldable iPhone will have a crease-free inner display. The smartphone will likely have an under-screen camera, as per the reports. Macrumors mentioned in its report that Digital Chat Station, associated with major leaks about Chinese brands, shared an update that the upcoming Apple foldable iPhone would have Face ID technology instead of Touch ID.

The report mentioned that the foldable smartphone from Apple may take advantage of the display, battery, and advancement in the chips and modem of iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be slimmer. Macrumors said that the inner display of the device could likely be 7.76-inch large and have a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution. The inner display may have unde-screen camera technology. On the other hand, the outer display is expected to be 5.49-inch large and have a 2,088 x 1,422 resolution. It said that the outer display of the iPhone Fold is expected to have a punch-hole camera.

iPhone Fold (Foldable iPhone) Price (Expected)

Apple may launch its iPhone Fold or foldable iPhone with a premium price tag. The report mentioned it could launch in 2026 at USD 2,000 (INR 1.72 lakh). Apple may take note of the rumoured iPhone 17 Air smartphone launching this year and introduce a thinner foldable device. The report highlighted that the device already entered the NPI (New Product Introduction) phase, and mass production would likely start around the second half of 2026.

