New Delhi, June 9: The OnePlus Nord 3 has been creating a lot of rumours, and its launch is likely to be imminent. All the important information about the upcoming phone from the house of OnePlus has been leaked out way before its launch confirmation.

However, the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to have been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, as per the reports, which further indicates that its launch is soon. OnePlus Fold Expected To Launch Globally in August 2023; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

OnePlus Nord 3 Listing & Expected Details

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone that has been numbered as CPH2493 is said to be the speculated OnePlus Nord 3, as per the reports. Geekbench is a platform which tests a device’s processor and GPU for benchmarking.

As per reports, if the spotted device is the OnePlus Nord 3, then it is supposed to get an octa-core processor paired with a Mali-G710 GPU. The processor is thought to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, while the software will be Android 13 OS topped with a custom OS. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

As the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, the OnePlus Nord 3 could feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC backed by up to 16GB RAM with 256GB of onboard storage and OxygenOS 13 coated Android 13 OS. The phone would likely offer a 50MP primary camera teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP shooters, while a 16MP front snapper will do the selfie duty. The device would probably get a 5,000mAh battery pack with 80W fast charging support.

