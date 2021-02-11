New Delhi, February 11: Koo, the Indian microblogging site gained a lot of prominence in the country after winning the government's Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge. On Thursday, co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna took to Twitter to say that Chinese investor Shunwei (single-digit shareholder) will be exiting the company fully.

Radhakrishna further informed that Koo is an India registered company with Indian founders. The latest funds for Bombinate Technologies is led by a truly Indian investor 3one4 capital. The other co-founder in the company is Mayank Bidwatka. Koo app was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address. Koo App: IT Ministry And Other Govt Organisations Move to Homegrown Micro-Blogging Platform After Twitter Fails to Respond to Government's Notice.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and many other government organisations have moved to Koo, a homegrown alternative to Twitter. All these organisations now have official accounts on Koo. The development came after Twitter failed to respond to the government's notice, according to reports.

Government asked Twitter to remove several accounts in connection with the farmers' protest. The controversy also further aggravated after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Like tweets praising Rihanna's stand of showing solidarity with the farmers.

