To celebrate Christmas in India, Krafton has introduced new game modes and events for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. The new content comes with the December update, which is already available. The update brings a new Squid Game inspired 'React Survival' mode. In addition to this, the company has also introduced the six most popular modes, including Metro Royale Mode, Survive Till Dawn Mode, Virus Infection Mode, Heavy Machine Gun 2.0 Mode and Rune Theme Mode. The sixth mode is not yet revealed by Krafton. Krafton Partners With Elon Musk’s Tesla, Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Will Be Able To Drive Model Y in the Game.

In the Squid Game inspired 'React Survival' mode, players can wear blue tracksuits with different numbers to join the Red Light and Green Light games. The player who reaches the finish line without being detected by the huge Rabbit wins the game. The React Survival mode gets 3 rounds and it ends when the time limit gets over. This mode can be joined from the arcade mode. Moreover, players can also make a custom room to play with friends.

In Metro Royale mode, players can gear up before the match and loot lots of items. The Survive Till Dawn mode lets users loot items by killing zombies, whereas, in the Virus Infection mode, players can fight either as a human or zombie. The Heavy Machine Gun 2.0 mode offers exciting combat with helicopters and armoured vehicles. Apart from this, the new Mythic Winter themed RPM6 will be available till January 17th, 2022. Moreover, by purchasing the royale pass for 360UC, players can get the Snow Santa Monster Set, Snow Santa Monster UAZ, and Frozen Guardian Set.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2021 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).