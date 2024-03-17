New Delhi, March 17: As mainstream internet and streaming platforms like Netflix embrace gaming, Microsoft-owned professional networking company LinkedIn is also reportedly planning to foray into the booming market. LinkedIn, which now has more 1 billion users, is working on new games experience, reports TechCrunch. Three early efforts are games called “Queens”, “Inference” and “Crossclimb.”

A company spokesperson confirmed they are working on gaming, but there is no official launch date yet. “We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the spokesperson said in a statement. App researcher Nima Owji also said that LinkedIn appears to be experimenting with gaming. LinkedIn, however, did not comment if Microsoft is involved in the gaming project at the company. LinkedIn AI Chatbot: Professional Networking Platform Introduces New AI-Powered Chatbot To Help Find New Job; Check Details Here

Microsoft’s gaming business — that includes Xbox and Activision Blizzard — registered $7.1 billion in revenues last quarter. The company completed the acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard on October 13, 2023. In the last quarter, Xbox content and services revenue increased 61 per cent, driven by 55 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition. LinkedIn Annual Green Skills Report Shows Significant Shortage, Gender Gap in Green Skills Worldwide

Microsoft said the net impact from the Activision Blizzard acquisition was just over $2 billion in revenue. The company also laid off 1,900 workers in its gaming division in January this year — primarily affecting Activision Blizzard employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).