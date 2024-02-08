New Delhi, February 8: LinkedIn has introduced an innovative solution to simplify the job-hunting process. The professional networking platform has created a new AI-powered chatbot designed to make finding new job opportunities more convenient and time-saving. This new AI tool might change the way professionals interact with employers by providing personalised assistance.

As per a report of English Jagran, LinkedIn has created a new AI-powered chatbot to assist users in their search for employment. This chatbot uses OpenAI's generative AI technology to respond directly to user inquiries about various job positions. The new AI-powered chatbot of LinkedIn might simplify the job search by providing quick answers using corporate and industry data. This development is expected to be a part of LinkedIn's plan to enhance user experience through AI features.

LinkedIn New AI-powered Chatbot Features

LinkedIn Premium subscribers can now use a sparkling emoji to mark job posts of interest. By clicking on this emoji, a user can start a chat window to inquire about specific details such as company culture, remuneration, job position and other information related to a job profile. For this, the chatbot will likely respond with specific information, which might make it easier for a user to assess job opportunities quickly.

The AI assistant of LinkedIn might allow users to ask job-related questions and receive professional advice to the information shared by a user. This feature will likely reduce the time and effort of a user to search through various job listings and apply for a position. For a smooth recruitment process, LinkedIn's AI chatbot also expands its functionality to its network by automating profile summaries and job descriptions for employers. The purpose of LinkedIn's latest AI feature is expected to simplify the process of applying for employment. It might help users to proceed through applications and interviews more efficiently.

