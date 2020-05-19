MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Unveiled

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G

New Delhi, May 18: MediaTek on Monday announced a new Dimensity chipset for smartphones called the Dimensity 820, with 5G support and the company's latest multimedia, AI and imaging innovations. The MediaTek Dimensity 820 features four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC5 with a maximum display resolution of 2,520x1,080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. MediaTek Helio G85 Mobile Gaming Chipset Unveiled.

"The Dimensity 820 stands out beyond competitors by offering four high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.6GHz within its octa-core CPU, delivering superb performance and responsiveness, among its incredible AI, gaming and photography experiences," Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit said in a statement.

MediaTek's Dimensity 820 integrates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem into this single-chip solution with MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technologies, including exclusive 5G UltraSave Network Environment Detection and 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, that altogether provides best-in-class energy efficiency.

The 5G modem design also uses dynamic bandwidth part (BWP) adaption and connected mode discontinuous reception (C-DRX) power-saving technologies. The Dimensity 820 also supports dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) 5G technology for access to the fastest speeds and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services on both SIMs.