Xiaomi owned Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite are rumoured to be launched in India soon. Mi 11 was launched in China last month and we expect India launch to take place soon. On the other hand, Mi 11 Lite is expected to be launched in China this March. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has revealed the key specifications of Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite India models. As per the tipster, Mi 11 is likely to come in two storage options - 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The light version of Mi 11 could be offered with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Launched in India at Rs 43,999.

According to a new report, Xiaomi is currently in the process of finalising the exact SKUs and it should be done till the end of this month. Coming to Mi 11 Lite, it might be launched somewhere around March 2021. The phone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 732 SoC and could feature a triple rear camera module. Mi 11 smartphone could be offered in Gray & Blue shades whereas the Mi 11 Lite might come in Pink, Black and Blue colours.

The phone is likely to get an FHD+ IPS LCD Display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. As far as the camera of Mi 11 phone is concerned, it may come with a 64MP main camera. Pricing and more specifications of Mi 11 & Mi 11 Lite will be revealed during its launch event.

