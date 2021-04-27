Mi 11X smartphone and Mi QLED TV 75 are all set to go on sale today in India. Last week, Xiaomi India launched both the devices along with Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. Mi 11X phone will be made available today at 12 noon via Amazon India and Mi.com whereas the Mi QLED TV 75 will be sold through Mi.com and Flipkart. Sale offers on Mi 11X include up to Rs 3,500 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit cards and Easy EMI. Buyers will also get the Mi Band 5 at only Rs 500, other offers include up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange deals and flat Rs 100 cashback with Amazon Pay Later. Customers purchasing the Mi QLED TV 75 will get up to Rs 7,500 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI and Times Prime Free Membership worth up to ₹60,000. Mi 11X Series & Mi 11 Ultra Launched, Priced in India From Rs 29,999.

In terms of specifications, the Mi 11X phone flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Mi 11X Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Make entertainment bigger and better with the #MiQLEDTV75. Sale starts tomorrow at 12 noon on https://t.co/9TUcV2lDHo, @Flipkart, and Mi Home. Get an introductory offer of up to Rs 7500 discount on @HDFC_Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI*. Know more: https://t.co/82aoVgi7Pq pic.twitter.com/iZAgryEoO9 — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) April 26, 2021

For optics, the device comes with a 48MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It comes packed with a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi QLED TV 75 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a 75-inch QLED screen and a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The new TV comes equipped with 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support and DTS-HD formats. Under the hood, Mi QLED TV 75 is powered by a quad-core 64-bit A55 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The new smart TV also comes with an inbuilt Chromecast and access to Google Assistant. Other features include HDMI 2.1 compatibility and auto low latency mode. Coming to the pricing, Mi 11X smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 31,999. On the other hand, Mi QLED TV 75 gets a price tag of Rs 1,19,999.

