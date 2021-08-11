Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant officially launched its Mi Pad 5 Series in the home country. The company also launched its Mi Mix 4 device along with the new tablets. Mi Pad 5 Series comprises Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro tablets. Both models come with high-end specifications to take on Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy tablets. Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mi Pad 5 Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi Pad 5 sports an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The newly launched tablet gets a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front snapper with support for Face Unlock. Mi Pad 5 is fuelled by an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and comes in a single Wi-Fi only variant. Xiaomi introduced a special MIUI for Pad OS that supports over 300 popular apps.

Mi Pad 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, Mi Pad 5 Pro comes in two models - Wi-Fi and 5G. Both models feature a similar display as that of the Mi Pad 5 tablet. It is powered by a slightly powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. For photography, the Wi-Fi variant sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 5G model gets a 50MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Pro tablet packs an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Mi Pad 5 Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Both Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro come with support for a stylus and a magnetic keyboard cover. The stylus reportedly gets fully charged in 18 minutes. Coming to the pricing, Mi Pad 5 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,950) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,300) for the 6GB + 256GB model. On the other hand, Mi Pad 5 Pro Wi-Fi-only gets a price tag of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,690) for the 6GB + 128GB model and CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,130) for the 6GB + 256GB variant. The 5G model costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,100).

