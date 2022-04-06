San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has unveiled several system-wide features designed to improve virtual meetings on Windows 11. Microsoft shared details about the future of Windows and how we are developing new experiences to enhance the way we work today, and in the future. Microsoft Surface Duo Gets Android 11 Update.

"We released Windows 11, the operating system designed for hybrid work, just over six months ago and are energised to hear how our customers, like Tower, are finding new ways to empower employees and move their business forward," Wangui McKelvey, General Manager, Microsoft 365, said in a blog post.

The features include automatic framing to refocus your camera as you move around, voice clarity, voice focus and background blur to reduce visual and audio distractions in the background.

"One of my favourites of these new AI-based features is called eye contact, which improves eye contact during virtual meetings and video calls," McKelvey said.

Another feature, Live Captions empower people to easily access captions from all audio experiences and apps across Windows, including web-based audio, such as audio from your favourite streaming websites.

The company said it is also introducing new security features coming to Windows 11 to make the most secure version of Windows Microsoft ever built even more secure for hybrid and remote employees. Microsoft is also adding Windows 365 Switch which will enable users to move between Windows 365 Cloud PC and the local desktop.

