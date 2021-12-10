Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, is all set to launch the Moto G51 5G phone today in India. The device was launched in Europe in November along with other G-Series phones. The company will announce the price of the handset at 12 noon and it will go on sale after the announcement. Moto G51 5G Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Moto G51 will feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Whatever the moment, be ready to capture it as it is with the remarkable 50MP Quad Function Camera in the new #motog51 5G. Get ready to click sharper photos, detailed close-ups & more as it launches on 10th Dec on @Flipkart. #GoTrue5G #gomotog https://t.co/OKjrdGStg7 pic.twitter.com/nW6LsZflQZ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 9, 2021

For photography, it will flaunt a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there will be a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The device will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type-C charging, 5G SA/ NSA and 4G. Moto G51 5G will run on Android 11 based clean stock UI. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000, probably around Rs 19,999.

