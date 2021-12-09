Motorola India is all set to launch Moto G51 5G handset in India tomorrow. The latest offering from the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. The company introduced the Moto G51 5G in Europe last month alongside Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31. The key highlights of the phone are the 120Hz 6.8-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 480+ SoC, and a 50MP triple camera module. The phone will be offered in two shades - Bright Silver, and Indigo Blue. Moto Edge X30 Confirmed To Get 50MP Rear Camera & 68W Fast Charging Support.

The upcoming Moto G51 5G will be the brand's first 5G-enabled G-series phone that would be priced below Rs 20,000 mark. In Europe, the device is priced at EUR 229 (around Rs 19,400).

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specs, the Moto G51 5G will get a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Connect with the fastest of networks and get ready to collaborate with the world. We are 5G ready, are you? Get ready to meet our latest addition, #motog51 5G, as it launches tomorrow on @Flipkart. #GoTrue5G #gomotog pic.twitter.com/72Icfdla6h — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 9, 2021

For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back. It comprises a 50MP primary snapper accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 20W fast charging. The handset will run on Android 11 out of the box offering a near-stock Android experience. It will be upgradable to Android 12 OS with 2 years of security updates.

